All set for Uhuru celebrations in Mashonaland East

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Mashonaland East Province is ready for the provincial Independence Day Celebrations that will be held at Mandedza High School in Seke District.

In an interview yesterday, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Senator Aplonia Munzverengwi confirmed the province’s state of preparedness.

“This is an important day for us as a province as we will be honouring the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their all to free Zimbabwe. As Mash East, we will be gathered in Seke District and all is in place for the special day.

“Transport is available to ferry people from two of our districts to the national celebrations in Murambinda, Manicaland Province. We also have transport in place to bring people from the other districts to our provincial venue for the Independence celebrations.

“I call on all the people of Mashonaland East to come and celebrate this day in Seke,” she said.