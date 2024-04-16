ZRP ropes in Interpol to track down trucker who stole 36 tonnes of copper

Crime Reporter

Police have roped in the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to assist in tracking down a truck driver who allegedly stole 36 tonnes of copper worth over US$300 000.

Francis Chipoka, a Zambian, was driving the truck which was in transit from Zambia to Mozambique.

Chipoka offloaded the copper at an unknown place and later dumped the truck in Macheke before disappearing.

The stolen consignment belonged to his employer, City Frontiers Transport, based in Lusaka, Zambia.

A reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to his arrest.

Chipoka is reported to have skipped the country to an unknown destination.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they are still looking for Chipoka whose whereabouts remain unknown.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a foreign national, Francis Chipoka aged 45 who is being sought in connection with a case of theft of copper which occurred between the 30th March, 2024 and the 31st of March, 2024.

“The suspect was driving a white Howo Sinotruk loaded with 36 tonnes of copper which was in transit from Zambia to Mozambique. He offloaded the copper at an unknown place and later dumped the truck at Macheke Business Centre, Macheke.

“Anyone with information can contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at the nearest police station,” he said.

Investigations are also underway to establish whether the truck entered Zimbabwe with the copper or the load had already been replaced by wooden boxes before reaching the Chirundu Border Post.