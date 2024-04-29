Sulu donates towards ZPCS clinic construction

Sulumani Chimbetu (right) handover bags of cement towards construction of a clinic at Ridigita Farm Prison

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Sungura maestro and brand ambassador for the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), Sulumani Chimbetu recently donated building material for the construction of a clinic at Ridigita Farm Prison in Marondera.

The clinic will cater for prison inmates, ZPCS officers, their dependants and the surrounding community.

The ZPCS Officer Commanding Mashonaland East Province, Commissioner George Sibanda thanked Sulu for the donation.

He said the gesture will go a long way in promoting the prison’s health delivery system.

“This donation will certainly go a long way in promoting our health delivery system. It is a fulfilment of the National Development Strategy 1 which speaks of the health and well-being of everyone by the year 2030,” said Commissioner Sibanda.

Speaking at the same event, Sister-in-Charge at Ridigita Farm Prison, Principal Correctional Officer Deborah Masendeke said a lot of people will benefit from the donation.

“We are grateful to the brand ambassador for coming in with this donation when we least expected it. This clinic serves inmates, officers, their dependants, as a well as the surrounding community,” she said.

Sulu said as Orchestra Dendera Kings, they support the rehabilitation processes being spearheaded within the country’s correctional institutions,” he said