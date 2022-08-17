US$14 million Mutirikwi power plant construction gathers place

Excavators doing civil works at Lake Mutirikwi where Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Company is building a 5MW-power plant

George Maponga in Masvingo

Masvingo’s first mini-hydro power plant is on course to be commissioned within the next 24 months with work gathering pace at the US$14 million-generation plant at Lake Mutirikwi.

The plant will produce 5MW that will be fed into the national grid thereby helping stem the huge power import bill as Zimbabwe pulls all the stops to be a net electricity exporter by 2025.

Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Company is building the power plant that will be done in three phases.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira recently toured the project site to assess progress.

Currently civil works are underway to build access roads to the dam wall where a power house that will carry the turbines will be located.

Minister Chadzamira hailed the project as a landmark development in the sphere of job creation and the quest to eradicate nagging power cuts.

So far more than 150 people, mainly locals, have been employed at the project.

“We are happy with progress at this project because it will alleviate power shortages currently blighting the country. We hope that the project will be completed within the stipulated timeframe because as a province, we will also benefit from having a power plant, as that is considered when effecting power cuts,” he said.

“Over 150 people mainly locals have also been employed under this project and the company has revealed plans to employ even more people so we are very excited. This project also dovetails with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 and the Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo adage.”

Great Zimbabwe Hydro Company is a local firm that has partnered external partners to build the Lake Mutirikwi power plant.

A major positive for the Lake Mutirikwi power project is that it fits in Government’s drive to espouse green energy which is eco-friendly as Zimbabwe joins the rest of the progressive world to assuage the effects of climate change.