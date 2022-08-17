Fuel prices continue to fall

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

FUEL prices continue to drop giving relief to motorists as the Government continues to cushion the public against global political shocks.

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) yesterday announced a further drop in the price of petrol by US$0.03 while the price of diesel remains unchanged.

Petrol now costs US$1.57 per litre down from US$1.60 while the price of diesel remains at US$1.74.

Early this month, the price of petrol was reduced from US$1.61 to US$1.60 per litre for petrol while diesel was reduced to US$1.74 down from US$1.76 per litre.

There is now an option to sell fuel using the local currency with petrol costing $769.35 per litre and diesel $851.14 per litre.

In a statement, ZERA advised the public and operators that the blending ratio remains of petrol remained the same.

“Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.”