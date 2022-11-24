United Bulawayo Hospital revives laparoscopy surgeries

Health Reporter

United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) has re-introduced laparoscopy surgeries following the acquisition of new theatre equipment and accessories.

Also known as keyhole surgery, laparoscopy is a low-risk and minimally invasive surgical process used for examining organs within the abdomen.

UBH acting chief executive Dr Harrison Rambanapasi recently said the hospital had used funding from Government and private partners to purchase the components needed for the procedures.

“Through the Government, we had acquired the tower, which is the main component of the laparoscopic unit. Over time, the accessories that are attached to the tower had malfunctioned, so the service had slowed down. At the beginning of this year, we also got a donation from Old Nick mine which we used to procure the accessories that are needed for us to re-establish that service. We are excited that we can now proffer this kind of service,” he said.

He said the procedure had more advantages as it allowed the patient to quickly go back to their normal life after surgery.

“They will recover quickly, there is less need for pain medication post-operative and the patient does not remain with a big scar where the incision is made,” added Dr Rambanapasi.