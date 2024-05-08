President Mnangagwa arrives in Kenya

President Mnangagwa arrived in Wednesday afternoon to attend an African fertiliser and soil health summit that will bring together leaders from across the continent and beyond.

Zvamaida Murwira in Nairobi, KENYA

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, where he is set to join other Heads of State and Government for the African Fertiliser and Soil Health Summit aimed at exploring ways to enhance fertiliser production and improve soil quality so as to ensure food security on the continent.

He was welcomed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Kenya, Ambassador Winipeg Moyo; Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Frederick Shava; Secretary for Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Basera and senior Government officials from both Zimbabwe and Kenya.

The President is accompanied by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube while Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka is already in Kenya attending the ministers’ meeting ahead of the summit.

The summit will draw Heads of State and Government from across the continent and is being held following a decision by the African Union Assembly in February this year.

It is the second summit to be held at the continental level after the first one was held in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2006.

The summit is expected to come up with a 10-year action plan providing concrete steps to enhance fertiliser production and improve soil quality.