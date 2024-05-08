BUSE hosts symposium on combating food insecurity

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE), in conjunction with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, yesterday held a symposium to discuss ways of combating food insecurity in Southern Africa.

The conference, which proffered long-lasting solutions to ensure food security and safeguard the well-being of people, ran under the theme “Mitigating and adapting to climate change-induced food insecurity in the SADC region through policy reforms and sustainable agricultural policies.”

Speaking at the event, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri called for the adoption of smart and sustainable climate resilient agriculture.

“I call for the development and implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices, sustainable land management systems, efficient water usage, and the adoption of climate-resilient crops and livestock, among other things,” he said.