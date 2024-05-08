Zimbabwean businesswoman ranked among 100 most influential young Africans

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

UNITED States-based Zimbabwean businesswoman, Mrs Sharon Mlotshwa, was ranked among the 100 most influential young Africans at the Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards and Summit held in Uganda last month.

The 38-year-old woman is the founder of SMC Platinum, a Namibia registered company specialising in manufacturing and real estate.

SMC Platinum also has a subsidiary – Malaika Cosmetics – which supplies lotions, shampoos, and soaps to hotels.

Mrs Mlotshwa’s remarkable achievements include being named Sub-Saharan Entrepreneur of the Year in 2023, receiving the Africa Under 40 CEO Awards in 2024, being recognised as one of the 100 Influential Young Africans in 2024 and being listed as one of the 50 Most Influential Global Leaders in 2023.

In an interview, she said her dedication to business ventures and her impact has set her apart as a dynamic and influential leader.

“I feel incredibly proud and honoured to be the only Zimbabwean to receive this award,” Mrs Mlotshwa said.

“It is a testament of all the hard work and dedication I have put into my craft and I am grateful for the recognition. It also serves as motivation for me to continue pushing boundaries and representing my country on the global stage.”

She said Zimbabweans in the diaspora must stay connected to their roots, be proud of where they come from and continue to contribute to the growth and development of the country.

“Despite being far from home, remember that you are still an important part of the Zimbabwean community and your skills, experiences, and perspectives are valuable assets,” Mrs Mlotshwa said.

“Stay united, support each other and work together to uplift our nation. At the same time, I encourage you to embrace the opportunities that come with living in a new country, to learn from different cultures, and to be ambassadors for Zimbabwe wherever you go.

“Your success and achievements out there not only benefit you but also reflect positively on our country. Keep striving for excellence, keep pushing boundaries, and keep making a difference in the world. We are in this together and we can make a positive impact,” said Mrs Mlotshwa.

Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards and Summit celebrates outstanding young achievers across the African continent, thereby creating unity of purpose.