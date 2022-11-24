Zvimba completes 11 devolution-funded

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ZVIMBA Rural District Council (ZRDC) is basking in glory after completing 11 projects funded under devolution this year.

Despite the negative effects of the macro-economic conditions, the council managed to complete 11 target projects that include construction of clinics, school blocks and water and sewer reticulation system.

In an interview ZRDC chief executive officer Mr Enias Chidakwa said apart from the projects, the council had also procured four off-road vehicles for service delivery.

“We drilled 37 boreholes out of a target of 35 new drillings and in addition, 151 out of a target of 160 boreholes were been rehabilitated,” he added.