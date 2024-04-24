  • Today Wed, 24 Apr 2024

National hero Brigadier General Vezha’s body in Chivi

National hero Brigadier General Vezha’s body in Chivi

George Maponga in CHIVI

The body of the late national hero, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha has arrived at his rural home in Zangure Village under Chief Shindi to enable close relatives and friends to bid him farewell.

Brigadier General Vezha’s casket, draped in the national flag, arrived at the Vezha homestead just after 1 pm this afternoon aboard an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter.

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Ezra Chadzamira welcomed the national hero’s body together with other senior Government officials, Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman, Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa, service chiefs, relatives and scores of villagers from Zangure Village and surrounding areas.

You Might Also Like

/
  • 200 Kadoma homeowners spared eviction National

    200 Kadoma homeowners spared eviction

    Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau AT least 200 beneficiaries of the Green Hood Park Housing Scheme in Kadoma were recently saved from eviction through a High Court provisional order. Green Hood Park Housing Scheme incorporates the Youths Lodgers Association and the Women’s Caucus Association from the gold-rich town of Kadoma. The High Court’s provisional order […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZWTC6PG