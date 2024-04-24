National hero Brigadier General Vezha’s body in Chivi

George Maponga in CHIVI

The body of the late national hero, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha has arrived at his rural home in Zangure Village under Chief Shindi to enable close relatives and friends to bid him farewell.

Brigadier General Vezha’s casket, draped in the national flag, arrived at the Vezha homestead just after 1 pm this afternoon aboard an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter.

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Ezra Chadzamira welcomed the national hero’s body together with other senior Government officials, Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman, Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa, service chiefs, relatives and scores of villagers from Zangure Village and surrounding areas.