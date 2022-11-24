Job Sikhala seeks magistrate’s recusal

CCC legislator Job Sikhala has notified the State that he wants to make an application seeking recusal of the magistrate presiding over the case he is accused of inciting public violence in Nyatsime area sometime in June.

Sikhala is jointly charged with Chitungwiza North CCC legislator Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole.

Through lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu, Sikhala said he will file a written application on Monday with the State expected to respond on November 30.

He said the application was motivated by remarks made by magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti yesterday in her ruling when she dismissed their bail application on changed circumstances.

Mrs Miti is expected to make a ruling on December 7.

