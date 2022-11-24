Mangwiro unveiled in Botswana

Sports Reporter

EXPERIENCED coach Taurayi Mangwiro has found a new home in Botswana after he was unveiled by the BTC Premier Soccer League side Orapa United last night.

Mangwiro crossed to the neighbouring country after leaving his job at relegated Harare City recently. He had only been in charge at the troubled municipal side for one season.

Mangwiro is expected to begin his tenure with a league game against Morupule Wanderers tomorrow evening.

Orapa United have started the season brightly after winning two of their three games and losing one under Gadimang Tiiso, who had only been appointed at the beginning of the season.

The team has Zimbabwean players like Tendai Nyamanjiva and ex-Herentals midfielder Kelvin Bingala.

They are likely to benefit from Mangwiro’s experience both as former player for Harare giants Dynamos and as coach for several Premiership teams that include giants CAPS United, Triangle, Monomotapa and Masvingo United.

Mangwiro was a member of the Zimbabwe technical team at the recent 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon, as the first assistant to Norman Mapeza.