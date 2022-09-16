Unicef lights up rural schools

Ngaone Primary School head Mr Chakanyuka Chiminya shows the new solar system installed at his school by UNICEF

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke in Chipinge

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary education in partnership with UNICEF has installed an 8KV solar system worth US$24 000 at Ngaone Primary school in Chipinge.

This is part of a solarisation of schools project being implemented with support from the UK Government.

Under the initiative, a total of 150 rural schools in six districts across the country are expected to have reliable solar energy by 2030.

The project dovetails with the Giga initiative being rolled out by Government and UNICEF to connect every school in Zimbabwe to the internet by 2030.