Phillipa Gomo: From Tele-Ad Typist to Advertising Marketing Manager DAP

Ms Gomo joined Zimpapers as a tele-ad typist on the 1st of June 1982, through exemplary work ethic and dedication to duty, she set an unbeatable record and was recognised as the best Tele-Ad Typist.

In September 1991, she joined the sales team as a sales representative and again proved to be an aggressive sales representative.

In January 2006, she was promoted to Brand Manager of The Herald, a post she held up until December 2011.

Ms Gomo was again recognised for her work and was promoted to Business Manager Sales for all Zimpapers print publications.

From May 2019 She became National Advertising and Marketing Manager (DAP), the position she holds to this day.

Awards

l Diamond Winner of the Megafest Women’s Awards — Outstanding Marketing Leader of the Year 2022

l Winner of the Zimbabwe CEO’s Network Award — Outstanding Marketing Personality in The Media Sector (June 2022).

With 40 years’ experience in the Zimpapers Sales Department, it is no surprise that she has been honoured by these prestigious awards.

In July 2011, Ms Gomo was accorded a status of “Marketing Practitioner.” by the Marketers’ Association of Zimbabwe.