Two machete robbers pounce on a Kwekwe man relaxing with girlfriend

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

A 22-year-old Kwekwe man lost his car and some cellphones after two machete wielding robbers pounced on his car as he parked by the road side in a bushy area while he was relaxing with his girlfriend today.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Mr Adrick Zhuwawu of Fitchlea Gweru was parked along Chicago Road together with his girlfriend, Ms Tanatswa Mayembo when they were approached by two men armed with machetes and a pepper spray.

“The two were ordered to get out of their car and get back into the back seat. One of the suspects got on the driver’s seat while the other got on to the front seat and drove Mr Zhuwawu’s car, a silver VW Bhoro registration number ADP6505.

“After driving for about 5km along the Old Steelworks Road, the suspects ordered Mr Zhuwawu and his girlfriend to disembark before they drove away,” he said.