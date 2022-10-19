Zim lose to West Indies

Sports Reporter

WEST Indies fought back with the ball to hand Zimbabwe their first defeat at the ICC T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Australia today.

The Chevrons, who appeared to have the upper hand in the early stages, somehow gave away the fight and eventually lost the match by 31 runs.

Zimbabwe had done well to restrict West Indies to 153/7 in their 20 overs, after losing the toss. A well-struck 45 from opening batsman was key for the Caribbean side to build a defendable total following a middle order collapse.

Sikandar Raza took 3-19 while Blessing Muzarabani had 2-29.

Zimbabwe had a bright start in the chase, scoring 27 runs in the first two overs. But then wickets started tumbling before they were finally blown away for 122 runs in 18.2 overs.

The batsmen found it hard with the pace variation from the West Indies bowlers. Man of the Match Alzarri Joseph was the chief destroyer with impressive figures 4-16 while experienced bowling all-rounder Jason Holder also weighed in with critical spell of 3-12.

Luke Jongwe was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 29 runs from 22 deliveries, on a day most of the batters struggled.

Zimbabwe’s man-of-the moment Raza could not quite replicate his heroics from the opening match against Ireland as he was taken out before he had settled. Raza had a promising start, racing to 14 runs from seven balls.

The last group matches are on Friday as Zimbabwe face Scotland while Ireland face West Indies.

Scorecard Summary:

West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs

West Indies 153-7 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 45, Rovman Powell 28, Akeal Hosein 23*; Sikandar Raza 3/19, Blessing Muzarabani 2/38, Sean Williams 1/17)

Zimbabwe 122 in 18.2 overs (Luke Jongwe 29, Wessly Madhevere 27, Ryan Burl 17; Alzarri Joseph 4-16, Jason Holder 3-12)