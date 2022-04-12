Two injured in buffalo attack

A Parks and Wildlife officer looks at the destroyed hut.

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Two people were seriously injured recently after a buffalo attacked their homestead in Mbire as cases of human-wildlife conflict keep increasing in the Dande area.

Freddie Zhuwawo and his son who were picking firewood in a nearby bush had to flee the buffalo which charged at them breaking into the hut they had sought refuge. It went on to gouge the father’s arm.

Ward 11 councillor Ishmael Chaukura confirmed saying the problem buffalo fled after attacking the two.

“Mr Freddie Zhuwawo and his son who reside in Kanyemba ward 1 in Nyakutepa village were fetching firewood close to home.

” A buffalo charged and they ran home, unfortunately, the buffalo continued to pursue them, ” he said.