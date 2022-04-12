IHF Trophy Zone Six moved to June

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

THE rescheduled International Handball Federation Trophy Zone Six is now expected to take place in June due to further changes on the African Handball Confederation’s (CAHB) calendar.

The regional tournament that was set for April, was moved to July due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there are further changes and CAHB has announced that the competition is now scheduled for June 19 to 25.

Zimbabwe are the hosts for the event.

“The African Handball Confederation (CAHB) has the pleasure of informing you that further to the rescheduling of the 25th Men’s Seniors Africa Nations Cup planned from 11th to 18th July 2022, the programme of the IHF Trophy’s tournament of Zone Six and Seven will also be modified.

“Consequently, the tournament of Zone Six initially planned for 10th to 16th July 2022 will finally take place from 19th to 25th June 2022.

“That of Zone Seven, also initially planned from 17th to 23rd July will finally take place from 26th June to 02nd July 2022,” reads part of the letter from CAHB.

The regional event is for Under-20 and Under-18 men’s teams. It is serving as a qualifier for the Youth and Junior World Championships.