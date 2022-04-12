6 Chitungwiza councillors sworn in

6 Chitungwiza councillors sworn in Zanu PF Councillor Leah Chidamba taking oath of office before Chitungwiza acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona

The Herald

Municipal Reporter
Six Chitungwiza councillors who triumphed in the just ended by-elections have today taken their oath of office before acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona.

The six councillors are Zanu PF councillors Agrippa Makwavarar and the only female Leah Chidamba, opposition members; former deputy mayor Musa Makweza, Steny Warikandwa, Darlingtone Musonza and John Kudakwashe.

It was all jubilation as Zanu PF councillors took oath of office with hordes of supporters milling around the council chambers singing and chanting slogans in praise of the ruling party’s reclamation of seats once under the opposition.

The Citizens Coalition for Change members also celebrated as their candidates took oath of office.

