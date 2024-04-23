VP Chiwenga calls for responsible business

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

INDUSTRIAL operations should not endanger people’s lives and the Government is engaging manufacturers to ensure they strictly adhere to their Environmental Impact Assessment plans, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He said this at Chikurubi Lakeview grounds on Saturday when he addressed a highly subscribed rally to drum up support for the ruling party in the Harare East parliamentary by-election slated for April 27.

VP Chiwenga’s remarks came after some local residents complained that dust emissions from Khaya Cement plant, formerly Lafarge, were causing air pollution and becoming unbearable.

The Vice President said the Government would engage Khaya Cement and discuss the company’s dust suppression strategy.

He highlighted the need for companies to prioritise locals in staff recruitment.

“We have heard your concerns about the dust emissions which you say are unbearable and that they are not prioritising you and your children on employment opportunities,” said VP Chiwenga.

“President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has made it clear that investment in all sectors of the economy should be mutually beneficial, so locals need to be prioritised in employment opportunities.

“I urge companies in all sectors to uphold corporate social responsibility programmes in the communities they operate in. We will engage the cement producers here to come up with ways of dust suppression so that emissions can be suppressed and also to consider you in employment opportunities.”

The Vice President also spoke on the newly introduced local currency, ZiG, imploring the nation to embrace it after assurances were made by fiscal authorities that its value would be backed by gold reserves.

“Let us embrace our local currency the ZiG. This money is backed by gold that we have in the reserves and cannot be manipulated.

“Those who used to be in the business of illegal money exchange should stop that.

“It is illegal and not worth it. To the youths, I say stay away from drug and substance abuse because there is no future in drugs. They destroy your life.”

VP Chiwenga said this Saturday’s by-elections would be an opportunity for the electorate to get on board the developmental trajectory the country had been set on by President Mnangagwa.

Mt Pleasant constituency is also set to hold by-elections on April 27 to replace opposition legislators who stepped down at the height of internal divisions that rocked the CCC.

The ruling Zanu PF party is being represented by Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka in Harare East constituency.