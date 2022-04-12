DEVOLUTION: New water, sewer reticulation in Chegutu

Blessings Chidakwa recently in Chegutu

A new water and sewer reticulation system is being installed using devolution funds in Pfupajena, ward 8, Chegutu which was the epicentre of a cholera outbreak in 2008.

Water pipes were blocked at the height of the outbreak which resulted in the death of some residents.

Our news crew, yesterday, visited and observed council workers replacing the 15km main water line and feeder lines into houses in Pfupajena that had no access to tap water for the last two decades.

The municipality spokesperson, Mr Brian Nkiwane said the water system was condemned due to cross-contamination.

“We are replacing the 50mm galvanized water main line with 160mm pvc pipes. Upon completion of the project, non-revenue water will be reduced from about 60 percent to 25 percent.

“The network is more than 60 years old, outliving its lifespan. We also installed 1 300 postpaid water meters,” he said.

Mr Nkiwane said through devolution funds the council has connected 48 houses in DRC to sewer that has been using septic tanks.

“We are rehabilitating the old network in DRC and also installed a new 2, 8km sewer line for the 48 houses that were using septic tanks,” he said.