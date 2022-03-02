Stop taking bribes, Govt warns VID officers

Crime Reporter

Government has warned Vehicle Inspectorate Department officers who are reportedly conniving with driving school officials to demand bribes from the public seeking learner’s and driver’s licences at their depots countrywide.

The warning comes after complaints from the public that for one to obtain such licenses must pay bribes to the VID officials through instructors from driving schools.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona this morning met with officers from the VID, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and officials from the driving school where he read the riot act.

Minister Mhona said all those found receiving bribes will be discharged from their duties while driving schools will be deregistered.

“We have been receiving reports that VID and driving schools are the centres of corruption. For one to get a driver’s license he or she must pay a bribe of amounts ranging between US$100 and US$150.

“In this Second Republic, this must stop as we do not tolerate any form of corruption,” he said.

He said they have since put adequate measures in place to curb this scourge and thy will soon install CCTV at VID depots as one of the measures.

“There is no way we can continue to be reported as being one of the most corrupt entities and I will not hesitate to recall officers found wanting.

“As for driving schools, we will deregister or cancel their operating licences,” Minister Mhona said.

They are about 700 driving schools countrywide and Harare has a total of 250.