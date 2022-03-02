Police raid Prophet Magaya’s house

The Herald

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security agents this morning raided the house of PHD Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya for alleged criminal investigations.

The team raided his Mt Pleasant house in Harare as part of undisclosed criminal investigations.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development but could not shed more light.

“This is in relation to ongoing criminal investigations being conducted by the police and we will release details soon,” he said.

