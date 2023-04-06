Shamva man on the run after fatally stabbing wife

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 32-year-old man from Nyamwanga village in Shamva is on the run after fatally stabbing his wife four times on the head accusing her of infidelity.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the incident happened on April 4, this year at around 9 am at Nyamwanga village under Chief Bushu.

The deceased 29-year-old Chipo Makuva and her husband Richmore Nyosani were in their bedroom when an altercation over infidelity allegations ensued.

Using an unknown sharp object, Nyosani struck his wife four times on the head before she stormed out of the hut bleeding and screaming.

Neighbours, Austin Butsa (52) and Ireen Muyanzikwa (34) rushed to the scene and restrained Nyosani from assaulting his wife.

Seven metres from the hut, Makuva collapsed and died.

Immediately, Nyosani fled from the scene.

The matter was reported at Shamva police station who then attended the scene.

Makuva’s body had four deep cuts on the head.

The police recovered an iron rod and shovel in the hut. The body was conveyed to Mt Darwin Hospital.

“We urge spouses to remain faithful in their marriages. In cases of differences, they must open up and share with close relatives,” said Insp Mundembe.

“Violence does not solve anything except escalating the problem. Children are left orphaned and disadvantaged due to domestic violence.”