Willom Tight to light up Theatre in the Park

Rejoice Makoni Arts Correspondent

All roads lead to Theatre in the Park for a reunion performance by seasoned musician Willom Tight tonight.

Rooftop Promotions coordinator of programmes and marketing, Passmore Ndlovu said all was set for the show.

“We encourage music enthusiasts to book early to avoid the last-minute rush.

The event is ready as the musician has been busy with rehearsals. We urge fans to come in their numbers,” said Ndlovu.

Willom Tight, born Willbroad Muponda on March 15, 1971, is an Afro-Jazz musician whose hit song “Ndinoda Wangu” entrenched his name in music folklore.