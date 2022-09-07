Uncategorised

President tours new embassy in Rwanda

The Herald

From Sifelani Tsiko in Kigali, Rwanda

President Mnangagwa on Wednesday morning toured the new Zimbabwe embassy in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Frederick Shava and Agriculture Minister Dr Anxious Masuka.


President Mnangagwa is here for the AGRF summit on agriculture.

The new embassy is in the Gacuriro area of Kinyinya, Gasabo District in Kigali.


The second republic has made tremendous strides in improving working conditions and infrastructure at its diplomatic missions abroad.

