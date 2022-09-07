Team Zimbabwe now has 37 medals at Sarpcco games

ZRP Netball team preparing for their game against Zambia today during the ongoing Sarpcco games in Tanzania

Freeman Razemba in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

The Zimbabwe Republic police team has now scooped 10 gold medals, 19 silver and eight bronze medals during the ongoing 11th Edition of the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisations (Sarpcco) Games in Tanzania.

The medals all came from the athletics teams.

Those who managed to scoop the medals include top Zimbabwe long distance runner Isaac Mpofu who obtained the first gold for the team and a bronze in the men’s finals of 10 000m and 5000m respectively while Olivia Chitate managed to get silver in the women’s 10 000m and another silver in the 5000m race.

In the 800m men race, Blessmore Chidziva scooped silver, Elijah Mabhunu silver in 5000m while in Discus women final Zimbabwe won all the medals which were scooped by Gayrod Takaendesa, Rejoice Nyamajiwa and Linda Nyamutswa.

Long jump women, Gladys Mukome won gold while Molly Ngwarati won silver.

Discus men, Zimbabwe obtained two medals, silver and bronze which were won by John Nyakonda and Isiah Mupfayi while Nyasha Gadaga also won a bronze in the 400m women’s relay.

Tanzania, which is second, has 12 gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals.

Namibia Police has five gold, two silver and nine bronze medals while Swaziland has three gold, two silver and nine bronze medals.

Mozambique has two bronze medals only.

The 11th Edition of the SARPCCO Games is expected to end on September 15.