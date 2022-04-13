Palestine condemns execution of women, children by Israel

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Embassy of the State of Palestine in Harare has condemned the execution of a 47-year-old Palestinian woman Ghada Sabateen and other heinous crimes committed by the Israeli apartheid occupation forces.

Sabateen, a visually impaired woman and a mother of 6 children from Husan village in Bethlehem was allegedly murdered in cold blood by Israeli apartheid forces.

In a statement, Palestinian ambassador Tamer Almassri said Sabateen was the third Palestinian to be killed by apartheid Israeli.

Ambassador Almassri said the latest crime was a continuity of Israel’s ongoing provocation and aggression toward the Palestinian people during the holy month of Ramadan which should not be tolerated.

“These Extra-judicial killings such as this are the consequence of the regular resort to lethal force by well-armed and well-protected Israeli apartheid security personnel against Palestinians and total lack of accountability for killings of Palestinians by Israeli apartheid forces,” he said.

“We hold the Israel Government fully and directly responsible for these heinous crimes, especially in light of the new instructions and incitements issued at the high political and military level like the extremist Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the settlers and soldiers, which facilitate them to shoot and kill the Palestinians as pre-death sentences.

“While we welcome the statement from the European Union which expressed grave concern and horrified by the extra-Judicial killing of Ghada Sabateen, the Embassy of Palestine is disappointed with the international community’s failure to act against Israel’s violations on Palestinians.”

Ambassador Almassri has called on the progressive people, Governments and human rights organizations to condemn and hold Israel accountable for the heinous crimes and protect their people.

The Embassy has called on the International Criminal Court to quickly start its investigations into the crimes perpetrated by the apartheid Israel government.

Ambassador Almassri also called on the UN Security Council to stop the policy of double standards in dealing with international issues, especially on Palestine.