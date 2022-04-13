Zim swimming team raring to go

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE CANA Zone IV Swimming Championships gets underway on Thursday with Zimbabwe hoping for another positive show at the regional competition in Lusaka, Zambia.

One of the team captains, Chinyere Mgbemena, says they are mentally ready for the competition and will rise to the occasion.

“I have got faith in my team. I trust my team. I trust that we are all going to put our effort and it’s going to show in the pool and we are going to win again. Definitely, I have got trust in my team.

“I don’t think any country is really a threat because my team and I, we are definitely mentally prepared and we always win the battle mentally before we actually start swimming. So if we are mentally prepared definitely no one poses a threat both in the pool and out of the pool,” said Mgbemena.

Mgbemena is captain together with Cory Werrett for this competition.

At a personal level, the Highlands swimmer is looking to improve her times in the various events she is competing in.

“I am going to be competing in just three events, the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke and probably a relay.

“My target is to just get good times, fight against myself and do my best and just show that I am a fighter,” said Mgbemena.