MSU completes construction of National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands BureauResearch and Diagnostic Centre

The Midlands State University (MSU) has completed the construction of its National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre which is the biggest diseases and biopsy specimens research centre in the country.

According to the institution’s website, the research centre will offer diagnostic and monitoring of diseases via examinations and specimens.



Last year, President Mnangagwa laid the foundation stone for the construction of the National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre where he emphasised the Second Republic’s new approach of transforming institutions of higher and tertiary education as the gateway to research and innovation through the establishment of innovation hubs and incubation centres.

“Since the advent of the Second Republic, my Government has been implementing bold programmes of national economic reconstruction and social transformation to create national wealth and lift millions into prosperity,” said the President then.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the National Pathology and Diagnostic Centre.