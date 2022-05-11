Bogus Zimra officials arrested

Crime Reporter

FOUR people who were masquerading as Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials while extorting motorists along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road have been arrested.

The suspects, who were wearing Zimra branded T-shirts, were travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle while targeting motorists coming from Beitbridge and claiming that their documents had some anomalies before extorting them.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Funnie Kusuwo (30), Brendon Sobuza (23), Jayden Gotora (23), and Tarisai Makaza (22) for masquerading as ZIMRA officials and extortion along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on Sunday at about 9.30pm.

“Investigations reveal that the suspects allegedly stopped a motorist driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle while wearing ZIMRA branded t-shirts. They then extorted R2 000 from two people after claiming that their documents had some anomalies. The suspects were later arrested at a roadblock after alert members of the security services spotted the Honda Fit vehicle (AFM 3475) they were using,” he said.

The suspects will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, police in Plumtree have arrested Frank Mavhima (47), Califonia Moyo (31), and Prince Moyo (25) for smuggling 10 bales of second-hand clothes, 1 092 pairs of footwear, and one roll of field fence into the country from a neighbouring country.

The contraband was seized in a scotch cart at an illegal crossing point along Ramakgwebana River.