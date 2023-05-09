Mash West hosts provincial cookout

The Cookout Competition, initiated by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, has grown in leaps and bounds and this year goes regional, drawing participants from Sadc member states.

Walter Nyamukondiwa–Mash West Bureau

Mashonaland West yesterday hosted the provincial finals of the Traditional Cookout Competition in Chinhoyi with 38 participants squaring off, as preparations for hosting the national finals next Tuesday gather momentum.

Chinhoyi is hosting the finals after Sharon Chingwaro of Chegutu won the first prize in the 2022 National Finals in Victoria Falls.

The regional finals are slated for Masvingo on Africa Day, May 25.

In a speech read by his deputy Barbara Rwodzi, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu commended Mashonaland West for being organised.

The competitions had two categories where chiefs’ wives competed against each other and the open category where competitors were drawn from the province’s seven districts.

Initially, the provincial finals were supposed to have 21 contestants with each district sending three representatives.

However, the number ballooned to 38 participants after overwhelming response from some districts including Kariba.

Ms Martha Paul emerged the over winner and walked away with a gas stove and oven, a hamper and pots.

She also won a two-nights holiday in Kariba.

Another winner was Nickson Mbofana from Karoi who was the only male contestant in the competition.

The winners, apart from participating at the national finals will also take part in the regional competitions in Masvingo.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the province should retain the title.

Traditional leaders in Mashonaland West province described the Cookout competition as a bold step to operationalise and promote the ideals of the Traditional Leaders Act.

Chiefs said in promoting consumption of traditional cuisines, the competition was addressing societal challenges such as divorce, health complications including chronic lifestyle diseases such as cancers and high blood pressure among others.

In an interview on the sidelines of the competition, Chief Chundu said by promoting traditional values, the competition was helping in making life easier for traditional leaders.

“This is a noble cause which is helping us traditional leaders to promote our values and traditions. It may seem as if we are only showcasing traditional food but there is an awakening of our beliefs,” said Chief Chundu.

Mambokadzi Nematombo, Taurai Karengesha, speaking on behalf of chiefs’ wives said some of the herbs that parents have stopped administering to their children were causing future marital problems.

“Not wanting to discredit western medicine but some of it like oils given to children at the expense of herbs such as Mupfuta and Mukoyo among others strengthened the intestines and in turn their veins,” she said.

“Weak veins affect intimacy in the home leading to divorces as couples fail to satisfy each other. The high rate of divorce can also be traced to this development.”