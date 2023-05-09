Govt reaffirms commitment to opening airwaves

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa is interviewed by Harare Polytechnic Mass Communication student Sharrmaine Maenzanise (right) while Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza (standing right) and UNESCO regional adiviser for communication and information Al Almin Yusuf (second from right) look on during belated World Press Freedom Day commemorations at Harare Polytechnic yesterday.– Picture: Memory Mangombe.

Trust Freddy–Herald Correspondent

THE Government has urged all media practitioners to freely execute their mandates of informing, educating, entertaining and playing watchdog roles without fear or favour and of course being guided by the laws of the land and the UNESCO framework on Prevention, Prosecution and Protection of Journalists.

Speaking during belated celebrations of the World Press Freedom day held at Harare Polytechnic, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa reiterated Government’s commitment to opening up the airwaves and promoting freedom of expression and dissemination of diverse views.

This year’s commemorations were held under the theme “Access to information and freedom of expression as drivers for all other human rights.”

The theme appropriately re-centres information and freedom of expression as indispensable variables in the realisation and upholding of human rights.

“Indeed, tenants of human rights can only be fully enjoyed and expressed when guaranteed by the liberal distribution and exchange of information, and the unhindered expression and sharing of ideas,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

“The Second Republic therefore holds freedom of expression as sacrosanct, and has made strides in the direction of enshrining and upholding the enjoyment of these rights.”

Minister Mutsvangwa also set the record straight that her Ministry was against media polarization.

“I am delighted to inform you that the Second Republic observes the freedom of expression as enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Constitution of Zimbabwe Section 61.

“We are aware that as Zimbabwe it is our responsibility to reassert the importance of the media in upholding other human rights, as they serve as watchdogs, exposing social, economic inequalities and violations of human rights through accurate, ethical and balanced reporting.

“It is a fact that Zimbabwe is now providing leadership in the region on how to build effective media coalitions between Government, Civic Society and different political players in media reforms advocacy. Working with Parliament, Civic Society and Development partners, my ministry has been able to promote media reforms through a raft of measures. One example is the repealing of aggressive laws such as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA).”

The Minister said the media sector should develop into a multi-million dollar Industry that will run profitably.

“As the old adage goes, Rome was not built in a day, we are willing to take part in continuous engagements with stakeholders. May I remind you that my Ministry has an open door policy. Feel free to walk in any time of day. Together we will achieve better.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the media industry hailed the Second Republic for opening up the country’s airwaves saying it was moving in the right direction.

Since the inception of the Second Republic 14 community radio stations have been given licences to go on air, while six commercial television stations were also licenced to start broadcasting.

MISA advocacy officer Mr Malvern Mkudu said the Government had done well on media reforms, in particular the decision to amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA).

“We now have progressive Freedom of Information Act, we are very grateful to the Government for doing that and we also happy that much of AIPPA has been repealed and there are progressive laws that have come on board but there still more work that needs to be done on the front of freedom of expression which we know the Government can do a lot more work to actually improve that environment.”

He also described the promulgation of the Zimbabwe media practitioners bill as a game changer saying it will go a long way in promoting freedom of expression, freedom of access to information if passed into law.

The Unesco Regional Adviser for Communication and Information, Mr Al Amin Yusuph commended the Second Republic for championing media freedom despite criticism from the country’s detractors.

He made reference to the recent RSF report which revealed that the political climate has been more peaceful for Zimbabwean journalists since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over as president.

“We want to take this opportunity to congratulate the Government of Zimbabwe for the achievements.

“Sometimes when you talk about achievements you may be asked what is the benchmark but I am not sure if some of you went through the recent RSF report.

“It’s not me who is saying it but it is actually the international community, of course I am not saying there are no issues , there are issues and that is common in the world but your Government listens.” he said.

The representative of Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS) Ms Sandra Mazunga called upon the Government to license more community radio stations under the philosophy of leavin no one and no place behind.

“I am appealing to the Government to review license fees which are currently the highest in the region and revisit current transmission of community radio stations that are on air as their frequencies are only covering between 3-7km to at least 40km,” she said.