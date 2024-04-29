Three national heroes buried

The bodies of the three National Heroes have been placed in front of the Tomb of the unknown soldier.

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today presided over the burial of two national heroes and a heroine at the National Heroes Acre in Harare after the trio were conferred the highest honour for their dedication and patriotism to the country.

Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha was a decorated General officer in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, while Cde Nyasha Nash Dzimiri was a veteran of the liberation struggle and an intelligence director in the President’s Department. Cde Grace Tsitsi Jadagu was a dedicated Zanu PF cadre, war collaborator, a former legislator and councillor.

In his eulogy before the interment of the national heroes, President Mnangagwa urged the nation to emulate the three for their unwavering and unflinching patriotism.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, our party, Zanu PF, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the Vezha, Dzimiri and Jadagu families for this loss.

“The exemplary manner in which the departed national heroes executed their given mandates shall serve as a beacon for future generations to come,” said President Mnangagwa while addressing thousands of mourners who gathered at the national shrine.

The event was attended by First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Chief Justice Luke Malaba Government Ministers, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe among others.