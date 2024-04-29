LIVE: Final Salute . . .The Heroic Farewell to Three Valiant Souls

President Mnangagwa is today expected to preside over the triple burial of national heroes, Cdes Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Tsitsi Grace Jadagu and Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, at the National Heroes Acre.

09.30 Thousands of mourners from all provinces have gathered at the National Shrine for the triple burial.

09.45 Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi arrives at the National Heroes Acre

09.56 The bodies of the three national heroes, Cdes Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Tsitsi Grace Jadagu and Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha arrive at the National Heroes Acre.

09.52 President Mnangagwa has arrived

10.06 President Mnangagwa together with First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa

10.16 The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is now leading the proceedings.

10.20 Choice Rwatinyanya Vezha is now on the podium, speaking on behalf of the Vezha family.

He thanks the President for the conferment of the National Hero status to his brother. He also thanks the Ministry of Defence saying that it nurtured him to become what he was. He says the late was born as triplets. He was a unifier who would go out of his way to help the needy in society.

10.26 Stephen Dzimiri elder brother to Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri is now on the podium, speaking on behalf of the Dzimiri family.

He thanks President Mnangagwa and the Government for bestowing the highest honour in the land to his late mother.

He describes his mother as a loving and caring mother who was a strict disciplinarian.

He says his mother believed in establishing strong bonds within the immediate family, extended family and the society in general. She valued education and was a source of inspiration to many.

He says Cde Jadagu was a devoted Christian who was a member of the Salvation Army Church.

He also thanks the Zanu PF Harare Province and Mashonaland East province for recommending the National Hero status.

Mourners that are gathered for the burial of national heroes, Cdes Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Tsitsi Grace Jadagu and Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

10.50 President Mnangagwa is now on the podium, giving his address. He starts with salutations.

He says we gather once again to lay to rest two sons of the soil and a daughter of the soil who are being interred at the sacred shrine for their consistent, persistent and loyal contribution.

The President expresses deepest heartfelt condolences to the three families on behalf of the Government, Zanu PF and the people of Zimbabwe.

He describes the late Cde Dzimiri as an astute and dependable security officer and Cde Jadagu as a loyal and dedicated party cadre. He says they all served the Nation diligently.

President Mnangagwa says the late Brigadier-General Vezha had a decorated military career and attended many military courses locally and abroad. He also says the late Brigadier-General had many academic accomplishments. He chronicles the role he played during the liberation struggle and after independence.

He urges everyone to emulate the professional ethic and character displayed by the late Brigadier-General Vezha, “Anga arimunhu akavimbika aida kushandira nyika yokwake.”

11.05 His Excellency is now chronicling the history of the late Cde Nash Dzimiri. He says the late joined the liberation struggle in 1976 after he was outraged by the colonial regime.

He says Cde Dzimiri received military training in Mozambique and other countries including China at Nanjing training camp where cadres including the President were trained.

He says after independence, Cde Nash was attested into the National Army then Airforce and later was enrolled in the intelligence services where he rose to become a director.

The President says Cde Nash was a committed cadre of our country who was ready for any assignment and deployment.

11.20 He says Cde Jadagu was born in Murewa’s Mangwende village once a police officer and later enrolled as a teacher. He says Cde Jadagu is an epitome of female cadres who stood up to the colonial oppressor regime.

President Mnangagwa says after independence, Cde Jadagu became a Councillor for Chitungwiza Ward 6 and was later also appointed as a special interest Councillor.

The President encourages everyone to play a part in the country’s quest to achieve Vision 2030 saying Nyika inovakwa, igonamatirwa, igotongwa nevene vayo.

He says everyone should embrace the country’s new currency, the ZiG, for the country’s development.

His Excellency says everyone should emulate the three departed National Heroes whom he says were loyal and ready to work for the country.

He thanks the Kenyan President Dr William Ruto and Kenya’s First Lady for visiting the country and officially opening the ZITF in Bulawayo.

He concludes his address by paying tribute to the three departed heroes saying may their souls rest in eternal peace.

Family members of the Heroes receiving flags from President Mnangagwa

11.44 The bodies of the three national heroes are now being taken to their final resting places

11.48 The bodies are now at the graves

