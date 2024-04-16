Manicaland province political hotbed for liberation struggle

MANICALAND Province, which is set to host this year’s 44th national Independence celebrations, played a significant role in waging the liberation struggle as it was a gateway for fighters into Mozambique where they would receive military training, an senior official has said.

Addressing journalists at the Zanu PF party headquarters, the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa will address more than 70 000 people at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera district this Thursday.

“Manicaland Province is where the liberation struggle was equally deep rooted. People would cross into Mozambique through Manicaland Province. Holding our 44th independence in Manicaland Province is also in line with the principle of decentralisation of national activities,” he said.

Turning to the current drought, Cde Mutsvangwa said economic reforms and investment policies by the Second Republic that have seen expansion in mining and other sectors will help the country hedge itself against the vagaries of climate change that has resulted in El Nino induced drought.