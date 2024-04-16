German tourists explore Bulawayo’s rich history

Michelle Moyo-Bulawayo Bureau

A GROUP of German tourists has expressed an interest in exploring intercultural and tourism partner- ships with Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, which is a vibrant cultural hub with a rich history and an array of attractions.

The move is part of an effort to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, with Bulawayo remaining a favourable and safe tour- ism destination that boasts a range of untapped attractions and unique offer- ings. By promoting cultural tourism, Bulawayo can preserve its cultural heritage, boost its economy, and share its unique culture with the world.

Known as the “City of Kings,” Bulawayo offers immense potential for cultural tourism as it is steeped in history. It was once the capital of the Ndebele Kingdom and has played a significant role in Zimbabwe’s journey to independence. The city is home to numerous historical sites, including the Natural History Museum, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, the Railway Museum, and the Khami Ruins and Matobo National Park, both Unesco World Heritage Sites.

Umguza Nature Reserve, Tshabalala Sanctuary, Silwane Nature Reserve and Chipangali Wildlife Sanctuary are also located in the vicinity of the city, while Makokoba Township is also a place to go for visitors who want a feel of township tourism.