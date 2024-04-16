300 solar users feed energy back into grid

Trust Freddy-Herald Correspondent

NEARLY 300 households and businesses with solar power are collectively feeding over 20MW during the day into the national grid as implementation of the net metering system begins to bear fruit.

Net metering is a system that allows solar energy system owners to sell excess electricity they produce, such as quite often happens in the middle of the day, to the national grid and get credit for it.

They then buy electricity from the grid at night and only pay the net balance.

This two-way system allows for more efficient use of renewable energy resources, as households and businesses can both contribute to and benefit from the national grid.

Zesa stakeholder relations, communications and welfare manager Dr George Manyaya said there had been noticeable interest in the programme since its inception in 2019 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The response has greatly increased after the net metering promotion announcement last quarter. Since the announcement in March, in excess of 5MW of applications have already been received.

“The net metering threshold was at 100kW as regulated in the Electricity Net Metering SI 86 of 2018 and increased to 5MW in SI 38 of 2022.

“This resulted in increased registration in the programme,” Dr Manyaya said.

By selling their surplus energy during the day and buying back power from ZETDC when needed, these proactive individuals were not only reducing their energy bills but also