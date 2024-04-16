39 vying for judges’ positions

Fidelis Munyoro-Chief Court Reporter

THIRTY-NINE aspiring candidates for 11 new judges, 10 on the High Court and one on the Administrative Court, have made it to the final round of interviews.

Members of the public can now submit their comments on the suitability of the candidates before the interviews.

Thirty-six will contest for the High Court positions while three will fight for the single vacancy at the Administrative Court bench, according to the Judicial Service Commission’s list published yesterday.

The dates for the public interviews are yet to be announced.

A total of 69 candidates sat for the aptitude test conducted last week in Harare for the two courts, 61 applying for the High Court and eight for the Administrative Court vacancy.

“Members of the public are invited to make comments, if they have any, regarding the suitability of the prospective candidates shortlisted,” said the JSC in a statement.