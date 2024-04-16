Katsimberis fraud trial deferred pending High Court review.

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

George Katsimberis’ trial has been deferred to May 21 pending a High Court review in his urgent chamber court application challenging the Magistrate Court’s decision to dismiss his application to have prosecutor Mr Michael Reza testify as his witness.

Katsimberis stands accused of building a showroom in Borrowdale without an approved building plan, resulting in the demolition of the showroom.

During the previous sittings, Mr Reza who was recently appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson accused Katsimberis for requesting a Greek interpreter in an effort to frustrate the court.

Mr Reza said so far, Katsimberis has testified thrice at the Harare Magistrate Court using the English language.

Mr Reza said Katsimberis initially requested to use English before Harare magistrate Mrs Letween Rwodzi, before going on to seek the services of a Greek interpreter when the case was taken over by Mrs Vongai Guwuriro.

While cross examining Katsimberis on his application for referral to the Apex Court, Mr Reza said the transcript that was submitted to the court by Katsimberis was forged.

“You created this document, it does not contain anything official. You forged it and submitted it in court in an effort to scandalize the court,” he said.

Katsimberis insists that he will not get a fair trial with Mr Reza prosecuting.

He claims that Mr Reza infringes his constitutional rights.

However, Mr Reza says Katsimberis’ rights were never infringed on, adding that everything has been done above board.