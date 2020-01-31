JUST IN : Dokora’s ex-wife demands 50 percent wealth share

The Herald

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent
Former Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Lazarus Dokora’s ex –wife is fighting to get a 50 percent ownership of the wealth they accumulated before the demise of their union.

Mercy Hanyani has approached the High Court seeking for an order that permits the distribution of assets acquired by the parties during the subsistence of their unregistered customary union.

The two had one child together and Dokora paid lobola and other cultural rites in 2016 although they later divorced in September 2019.

According to an application filed by her lawyers, Gutsa and Chimhoga Attorneys, she said when the two separated, Dokora allegedly retained all of the acquired assets and only left with her child and their clothes.

 

More to details to follow…

