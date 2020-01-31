JUST IN : ‘Parliament needs more resources to work effectively’

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

There is need to adequately fund Parliament for it to effectively discharge its constitutional obligation and ultimately meet the aspirations of the citizens, Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has said.

He said there was need to collaborate with development partners so that they augment Parliament’s meagre resources given its low budgetary support.

Adv Mudenda said this while making a keynote address during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Parliament and several cooperating partners.

“Given the well documented budgetary constraints that our country is currently saddled with, it is trite to mention that a strong Parliament, which is a palpable sign of a health democracy will require all the financial and technical support that it can master to effectively fulfil it legislative, representative and oversight roles. An independent Parliament which stands for the hopes and aspirations for the people of Zimbabwe, without fear or favour must not be encumbered by the paucity of resources from the exchequer,” said Adv Mudenda.

More details to follow…