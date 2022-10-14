Joyous concert: ZimPraise scraps entry fees

Pastor Jabu Hlongwane (centre), Pamela Jejani (right) and Phumzile Luthuli from Joyous Celebration upon arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday

Yeukai Karengezeka and Lesego Valela

Organisers for the ZimPraise Legacy concert scheduled to take place tomorrow at Glamis Arena in Harare have announced that the event will now be free of charge.

The latest development has seen many fans on social media applauding the move as some wanted to attend the show, but were being hindered by lack of funds.

Before the scrapping of the entry fees, revellers were supposed to pay US$10 or US$30 depending on where they wanted to seat.

The show is meant to celebrate ZimPraise’s 15th anniversary in the music industry.

In a statement, the ZimPraise management informed the public that those that had already bought tickets would be upgraded to the VIP and VVIP sections.

“The Zimpraise event will now be open and free for all general entry,” said the organisers. “If you had already purchased a general ticket (US$10) you will now be upgraded to the VIP area which is the left front of the stage with a view up close to the stage.

“The area is reserved and also has its own catering services provided and a reserved bathroom for VIPs only and pre-purchased tickets. If you have a VIP ticket (US$30) you will now be upgraded to the VVIP area seating behind all the reserved space for delegates.”

The organisers announced that the other performers on the day include South African gospel outfit, Joyous Celebration Choir, Marbel Madondo, Everton Mlalazi and Minister Michael Mahendere.

Some members of Joyous Celebration Choir landed in the country yesterday afternoon, with the rest of the team members expected to arrive today.

Addressing journalists at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Joyous Celebration Choir spokesperson and one of the founding members of the group, Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, said he was excited to be back in Zimbabwe and promised to deliver a great performance.

“It is good to be back in Zimbabwe, the whole choir will be arriving tomorrow (today),” he said. “When we perform, we do it like it is the first and last time. We do not do halves or less, but we do it 100 percent. What people see on social media is what the fans will see live.”

Zimpraise and Joyous Celebration are expected to perform a song together on stage.

“We are excited to work with ZimPraise and we are going to sing a song together just for the concert though plans to record a collaboration song will be discussed later,” said Pastor Hlongwane.

“I personally worked with Zimpraise five years ago and we thank God for the opportunity of connecting us. This is not only connecting people who love music, but it’s connecting us as Africans.”

Sharing what keeps Joyous Celebration on top of its game, Pastor Hlongwane said it was love and passion for music.

“What keeps us going is understanding that what we are doing is not about us, but God and the opportunity he has given us to develop young people,” he said. “People get tired and stop what they are supposed to do because they define themselves with what they do, but we do not take it personally.”

Pastor Hlongwane encouraged people to do what they love despite the shortcomings they encounter.

He said his desire was to see young people coming up onto the platform, “developing and letting them fly and shine”.