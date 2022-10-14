‘Peaceful election process our priority’

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Government is instituting various measures to ensure next year’s harmonised elections are held in a peaceful manner, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this in the Senate yesterday during Question and Answer time.

She said various Government departments and agencies were already preparing for the elections in line with recommendations made by various elections observers after the 2018 elections.

“We were in Kadoma where we held a meeting with journalists and political parties and we discussed issues to do with ethical reporting that does not incite violence and also the conduct of candidates during elections,” she said.

“The police, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and other Government agencies that have a role to play in the conduct of elections are also undergoing training in line with their mandates.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said it was in the nation’s interest to have peaceful elections to ensure economic development.

Government has instituted various reforms that include opening up of media space and amendments to the Electoral Act to ensure credibility of elections.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was working round the clock to ensure the forthcoming summer cropping season would be a success.

She said distribution of inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Scheme had already started and at least 3,5 million households are expected to benefit.

“We don’t want to beg for food so Government is working tirelessly to ensure we have a bumper harvest like we experienced with winter wheat this year,” she said.

The country is expecting to harvest 380 000 tonnes of maize which is enough to cover the whole year which would be a record for the nation.