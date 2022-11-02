Graduates promise to upgrade agricultural sector

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Recent graduates from Gwebi Agricultural College have promised to improve and uplift the agricultural sector by imparting entrepreneurial skills in the industry to ensure food sufficiency.

Speaking at the 71st graduation ceremony that was held at Gwebi Agricultural College on Friday, some graduates said they want to improve the industry following the President’s vision of transforming the country into an upper-middle-income economy.

One of the students, Clement Revai said he is going to equip the nation with skills adding that the land reform programme was meant to improve the agricultural sector

“I promise to work hard and improve the agricultural sector. I also want to impart my skills to several farmers so that together we can improve the sector and able to produce enough food that is sufficient enough for the country. Land reform programme will be emulated by everyone,” he said.

Chiedza Mutomeka of Buhera said she has the ambition to work towards the upliftment of the country so that it becomes a bread basket for Africa.

“Nothing can stop us from working towards improving our nation. We learn more skills to improve agriculture. This is the time we were waiting for. The journey was long but we managed to complete the course. Now, this is the time for the country to see the importance of agricultural colleges,” she said.

Mcdonald Mupambu of Harare said he is now resourceful with skills that will positively impact the nation adding that youths should be inspired by farming.

“We are well equipped. Let’s take farming as a business. I promise to improve our nation. We should fulfil the President’s vision. Farming is life and there is hope in farming, “he said.

Kasirayi Madzudzu, who was the most outstanding student and was awarded 20 prizes from different companies said she is going to be the best leader among young entrepreneurs.

“We are going to be employers and I am going to use my skills to build my career with a hands-on approach. I want to start rabbit production and make the best out of it,” she said.

The ceremony saw 48 students graduating after successfully completing the Diploma in Agricultural course.

The Principal of the college Mrs Shupikai Sibanda said students are innovating in their fabrication projects adding that they have each been allocated a pfumvudza plot.