Zimbabwe in disappointing defeat to Netherlands

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S chances of making the semi-finals at the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup suffered a huge dent when they slumped to a disappointing five-wicket defeat to the Netherlands in a Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval in Australia today.

The Chevrons put up a flat show with the bat as they were bowled out for 117 in 19.2 overs. This was going to be an easy chase for the Netherlands, who sailed home 120/5 with exactly two overs remaining.

Zimbabwe’s batting was their biggest undoing. They found themselves in all sorts of trouble during the powerplay overs when they lost three wickets for just 20 runs.

Wessly Madhevere (1), skipper Craig Ervine (3) and Regis Chakabva were all dismissed inside the first six overs. But Sikandar Raza came in with a 24-ball 40 and together with Sean Williams (28 from 23) they put up a 48-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Besides, no other batsman managed double ficures as Milton Shumba (2), Ryan Burl (2) and Luke Jongwe (6) were all easily accounted for before the tail came in. Paul van Meekeren was the chief destroyer with his 3-29.

The Netherlands’ chase was built around Max O’Dowd’s half century after the opener held the innings together with his 52 runs from 47 balls.

Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani shared four wickets equally between themselves but the Dutch remained resolute in their quest for a maiden win in four games at this year’s T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe are set to play India in their last Group 2 match on Sunday. The Chevrons are currently on fourth place with three points from four games.