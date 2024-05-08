President Mnangagwa leaves for Kenya

Joseph Madzimure – Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has left for Kenya to attend an African fertiliser and soil health summit that will bring together leaders from across the continent and beyond to tackle challenges related to the two components so as to stimulate agricultural productivity and food security.

The Summit will draw Heads of State and Government from the continent and is being held as a result of a decision of the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union that was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Service Chiefs, Ministers and senior Government officials saw him off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.