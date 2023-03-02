First Lady, artistes’ spouses, widows hold historic indaba

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa shows women in Arts a handbag woven by Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe (Ninja Lipsy) as an example of one of the MANY viable projects they can undertake in the Women in Arts Association she formed for them at Zimbabwe House yesterday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

FIRST Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday had a unique interface with spouses of both living and deceased artistes and female artistes where she emphasised the need for unity, hard work and dedication as she forges ahead with her initiatives to empower womenfolk.

Dr Mnangagwa said time spent productively would always yield life-changing benefits.

The First Lady, who has a passion for the empowerment of women, held heart-to-heart discussions with her guests and openly told them that issues concerning women were close to her heart.

The meeting, she said, sought to create relationships among women as she befriended them.

It was a first-of-its-kind meeting as since Independence in 1980 no First Lady had gathered spouses and widows of musicians as well as female artistes to incline an empathetic ear to the challenges they face on a daily basis.

The engagement thus, sought to map the way forward with the First Lady initiating empowerment projects for them.

Dr Mnangagwa immediately spearheaded the formation of the Women in Arts Association to assess the members’ needs and lead various empowerment initiatives for them with Mrs Daisy Mtukudzi being nominated the chairperson.

Mrs Mtukudzi was married to the late music superstar, the internationally acclaimed Oliver Mtukudzi. She will be deputised by veteran actress Mrs Jesesi Mungoshi, popularly known as “Neria” for her role in a local film of the same name. Jesesi was married to legendary author Charles Mungoshi.

Among others who turned up for the sisterly engagement were Mrs Nyadzisai Macheso, Mrs Eunice Dembo, Mrs Margaret Gweshe the wife to Madzibaba Nicholas

Zakaria, Mrs Patricia and Mrs Ntombizodwa Chingaira, the widows of the late Cde Dickson “Chinx” Chingaira, Mrs Eunice Mashakada wife to Cephas “Moto Muzhinji”, Mrs Barbara Tazvida, the widow of Fanuel “System” Tazvida, Tecla Marasha, the widow of the late Bhundu Boys frontman Biggie Tembo who was born Mhosva Marasha and the late Robson Banda’s wife while Mordecai Hamutyinei’s wife was represented by her daughter Noddy.

Storbat Chidikano’s widow, Mrs Gugulethu Ncube widow of comedian Clive Chigubu, Lorraine Muchenje wife to Jah Master were also in attendance.

Chipo Majoni, wife to Shinsoman, Thembekile Ngwabi, widow of Cont Mhlanga, Vanessa Nyabinde, wife to Aga Nyabinde and the wives of Greatman, Freeman and Poptain were also present.

Female artistes present included Diana Samkange, Agatha Murudzwa, Chipo Muchegwa, Sarah Dhliwayo and Ninja Lipsy among many others.

The First Lady said it had always been her wish to meet the women as part of her programmes which are leaving no one and no place behind.

“This programme is for us women where we shall interact, share ideas, plan our projects as we map our way forward and coming up with resolutions. I humble myself before you as we meet to map a new life. I welcome you today at my offices here at Zimbabwe House. I do not take your presence lightly as your spouses have contributed at length towards the Zimbabwean arts.

“There are wives of our artistes both living and descended and today the focus is on you women because women are the backbone of the home and should be credible helpers of their husbands. When the husband is away, you are present. There are many things some of which you do not talk about, some of the things even if your husbands were present you would fix on your own because you are a woman and we were born like that charged with the responsibility of looking after our families.

“I called you here in order to discuss a very important issue of progression. Your hard working spouses are mostly on the road doing live shows and concerts with the aim to both entertain and earn a living. Some of you are now widowed and have the responsibility of our children entirely on our shoulders. I am also privy to the fact that things are not always financially rosy in the household. Madzimai you can also contribute economically to your households through income-generating projects. We are here to build a relationship as women, we want to form a partnership of progress and empowerment. As women we must work together,” she said.

The mother of the nation said women and issues affecting them were so close to her heart. “When I see all women, I feel so delighted because I would have seen people of my kind. When you talk of women, I am keen to know what you are doing; let us discuss and correct things as we leave this place, and we would have a way forward. If women put their minds and energy to productive use, we are certain to ensure success in that which we pursue.

“Ladies and gentlemen this is women empowerment when women meet and discuss ideas that build and mould them into improving their living standards.

“Time spent on productive things will always yield life-changing results. Let us not desert our roles as helpers of our spouses by leaving the burden in its entirety to our significant others, but rather let us help lighten that by also contributing economically to the development of our families. As women, we are a powerful force whether or not our spouses are present. You are the head of the household when it comes to shaping our families. Women face a lot of difficulties. All of us, there is no one who says I have never met such a challenge. What only differs is the time when the challenges affect you. We face the same challenges. I have called you to strengthen you, so that you know one another. I have done this to build relationships among you as I befriend you. There is no one whom I do not accept,” she said.

The First Lady said she was humbled when a group of women visited to console her when she lost her grandson and said women must always be there for one another.

“I am a mother like you all and all the things you are going to say I understand them fully and I know them. Recently my sisters, I lost my grandson, but I saw some women who came. This means a woman must stand with other women. Women, we should be there for each other so that we lighten the burden for one another. This is why I said we face challenges at different times but it’s the same thing. This is where we have come to exchange ideas that mould and improve our living standards. The time spent on production will always yield live-changing results,” she said.

The First Lady said she had visited all corners of the country empowering women, but felt she had left out an important group, hence the meeting.

“Ladies do not waste this opportunity, but grab it with both hands and run with it. I do not want us to say a lot, but the story we have come here for is about women empowerment. I have traversed the length and breadth of the country with many projects and programmes and said there are some sisters that I am yet to meet, and you are the sisters,” she said to applause.

“Today is your day. Be free as you are at your own house. When one stands up to say something do not laugh or shoot their ideas down. We must put our heads together and build something tangible.

“I do not want to work with people who will embarrass me, my sisters. You have talent, but let us share that which you want us to do. If there are some among us who are involved in other projects, please advise,” the First Lady said.

Among projects proposed by the women were poultry and fish farming, orchards, animal husbandry, detergent-making, making waxing products like candles, piggery, goat-rearing, sewing, catering and events decor.

The widow to national hero Oliver Mtukudzi, Daisy, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for uniting them.

“We are thankful for the programme you planned for us Amai. It’s a first of its kind and we have never seen this before but you have gathered and united us as one family. I have an arts culture centre which was started by my husband. He groomed me to be business-minded. Amai, we want the legacy of our spouses to remain safe and alive. We want to continue doing projects and thank you for your encouragement for women to work hard,” she said.

Chipo Muchegwa spoke of retail stores and said as musicians with disabilities, they were looked down upon hence the need for her to sell wares as a side business.

Mrs Mungoshi, an actress in her own right and widow to playwright Charles Mungoshi, said she was into farming.

“I am into farming as a group with other women where we grow maize. We intend to grow a variety of crops, hence the need for inputs Mhamha.

Dr Mnangagwa educated her on Agric4She programme and how they can access free inputs through that programme.

Ms Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe (Ninja Lipsy) said due to her medical condition, she could no longer hold shows.

“I said my illness cannot stop me from working and learnt how to bake and make handbags. I learnt to make bags on YouTube and have now mastered the art. I am willing to teach others to fulfil your vision Amai for women to work,” she said.

Amai congratulated her for being innovative.

Another artist said she was making snuff for export and needed financial support to buy grinding machines.

Angel of Hope Foundation board member Mrs Chipo Mutasa said capacity building and business management were important before starting the projects.

“There are short courses being done under a partnership between Zimbabwe Open University and Angel of Hope Foundation. There is a need for you to enrol and be taught business management so that you know how to market your products and manage your funds because financial discipline is important.

“To those doing the same business, we think it’s good to join forces and work together. Also for the projects you highlighted its best to form groups and work in groups. This also brings unity amongst yourselves,” she said.

Mrs Kudzai Munetsi from a local bank spoke largely on how the women can access loans.

“We will help you with funding for capital and the First Lady has done well for you. You tell us your project idea and we do the rest. We give loans according to your project. Your proposal will determine how much you need. My advice is that when you get the loan, pay back on time because it’s a revolving fund. Amai wants every woman to work and not sit on their hands. We encourage you to work in groups for the success of your projects. These loans are not for consumption, but to kick-start your projects,” she said.

The First Lady implored the women to think big and outside the box.

“When you go back, I want you to think big and think outside the box so that when you go with your proposals to the bank you will be having other big ideas like importing kitchenware and home deco, green houses etc. I want these projects to also benefit other women who did not make it to this function,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa immediately created Women in Arts Association (WIA) whereupon the women voted Mrs Daisy Mtukudzi their chairperson.

It was a tight contest which pitted Mai Mungoshi against Mai Tuku and Mai Mashakada.

Jesesi Mungoshi was made the vice chairperson while Diana Samukange was voted the treasurer. Zimdancehall artiste Ninja Lipsy was voted projects coordinator, while gospel crooner Agatha Murudzwa was elected administrator.

The selected national leadership will first go for leadership training and every province will have chapters and committees which report to the national leadership.

Those eligible for membership are married to an artiste or are artistes in their own rights.

The women expressed gratitude for what the First Lady had done for them.

Chipo Muchegwa said: “I feel happy with the programme that was here. I thank the First Lady for remembering us as artistes. As female artistes we are looked down upon, but she has shown that she has love for us. She appreciates our work and with the projects she has planned we are so grateful. We believe the association that has been formed will transform our lives.”

Mrs Mashakada described the meeting with the First Lady as wonderful and fruitful.

“Amai has done a wonderful thing for us. She has pledged to assist us so that we unite as musicians and widows. We want the whole country to help us thank our mother for this unprecedented meeting we had here today,” she said.

Mrs Mungoshi said she was lost for words.

“The First Lady has done something we never dreamt of. We just heard ourselves being invited through the phones that we were wanted by our mother. I thank her for always thinking about widows, orphans and other disadvantaged groups. She has formed an association for us called Women in Arts which will help women to do projects to fend for their children at home. As widows at times we work up without food to feed the children. The First Lady has empowered us so that we do not trouble our neighbours seeking help. Being an artist is difficult. I am in the film industry and what Amai has done for us today will help us to be financially stable and be able to take care of our families without any hassles. Amai teaches us good morals and we thank her for that because our children have lost morals and we want to also do the same and promote good morals among children,” she said.