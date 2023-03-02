Second Republic delivers: Marovanyati Dam Profile

President Mnangagwa commissioned Marovanyati Dam in 2020. The dam has improved water supply to industries and the agricultural sector

Owner: Government of Zimbabwe

Location: Buhera District, Manicaland Province. It is on Mwerahari River which has an annual flow of 182 million cubic metres

Year project was first proposed: 1971

Year contract was signed: May 2003

Year construction started: May 2003

Year construction stopped: It first stopped in May 2008 and stopped for the second time in June 2014 due to funding challenges

Year project was reviewed: August 2017 and Second Republic fast-tracked the construction

Project cost: US$33 million which was internally generated

Contractor: China Jiangxi Corporation

Implementing Agency: Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa)

Dam type: Zone Earthfill

Gross capacity of lake: 50 million cubic metres

Surface area: 546 hectares

Maximum dam height: 35 metres

Maximum water depth: 28,2 metres

Dam wall crest length: 470 metres

Spillway length: 120 metres

Construction status: Dam construction is complete and was commissioned by President Mnangagwa on November 11, 2020

Catchment: Save River

Benefits

λ Murambinda water supply. The dam is located 7km west from Murambinda Growth Point

λ Agriculture – Murambinda is in Ecological Region 5, and 85 percent of crops this season were written off due to prolonged drought

λ Dam will support irrigation on 1 250 hectares and boost peoples’ incomes.

λ Under first phase, two irrigation schemes – Guwanda 100 hectares and Kwarire 400 hectares – are being prioritised this year

λ Fisheries will generate incomes too and improve nutrition

λ Tourism – boat cruising, keeping wildlife are planned

λ Power generation

λ Dorowa mine will get water from Marovanyati Dam

λ Employment creation on irrigated farms, tourism sector, etc. — Compiled by Africa Moyo